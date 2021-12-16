Port Blair, Dec 16 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Thursday.

The caseload in the archipelago remained at 7,698.

The death toll stood at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, he said.

Two more patients were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,566.

The Union Territory now has three active cases, the official said.

The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating to contain spread of the disease, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID test.

Altogether, 5,80,048 people have been inoculated with 2,81,643 of them having received both doses of the vaccines. Of the total number of immunised people, 1,77,010 beneficiaries are in the 18-44 years age group.

The authorities in coordination with the health department have been continuing a mobile vaccination drive in the evening in South Andaman, the worst-affected district in the archipelago.

All the three active cases are in South Andaman, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 6.47 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.19 per cent, he said.

