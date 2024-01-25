New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has filed an affidavit before the Delhi High Court stating that no order was passed by him to stop funding of Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).

The said affidavit has been filed according to the order of Justice Subramonium Prasad on January 19, 2024.

An affidavit has been filed by the LG Delhi in Delhi High Court stating that no order was issued to stop funding of DCPCR.

It is also stated that no press release of November 9, 2023, was issued or signed by the LG or his secretariat as asserted by the petitioner.

The high court has granted time to DCPCR to file a reply to the affidavit. The next date of hearing in the matter is February 16.

It was also informed that the petitioner commission is over funds of more than five crore.

The High Court is hearing a petition which claimed that the funding of DCPCR was stopped by the LG. This matter was transferred to the Delhi High Court by the Supreme Court.

"It is something serious if it's true because the petition gives it a political colour," the Court had remarked.

The High Court had directed the counsel to put the facts stated in the court in an affidavit.

Earlier the petitioner commission had approached the Supreme Court on December 15, 2023, alleging that its money had been frozen by the LG.

The top court had questioned the filing of the petition before it. It was ordered to be transferred to the Delhi High Court.

This matter, thereafter, was listed before the High Court on January 9, 2024. Senior advocate Gopal Shankar Narayanan appeared for DCPCR. (ANI)

