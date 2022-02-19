Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing in law against Triple Talaq, BJP National President JP Nadda on Saturday said that no other party had the spine to remove it they only indulged in appeasement politics.

While campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh elections, Nadda in Sultanpur said, "Supreme Court ordered to stop triple talaq. No other political party had the spine to remove it, they did politics of appeasement. PM Modi Ji brought the SC's order in the Parliament to get rid of it & give freedom to Muslim sisters."

He further said, "Didn't Samajwadi Party shoot at Ram bhakts? Didn't the Congress party postpone & astray the issue of Ram Janmbhoomi? Kapil Sibal (Congress leader) used to say in Supreme Court to hold the decision (of Ram Mandir), otherwise, BJP will benefit."

Two phases of the seven-phased polls in Uttar Pradesh have concluded, while the state will have another five phases of polling. Polling for the remaining five phases will take place on February 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

