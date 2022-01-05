New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said that no paracetamol or pain killers are recommended after being vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

In an official statement, the vaccine manufacturer said, "We have received feedback that certain immunization centres are recommending taking three paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for Children. No paracetamol or pain killers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin."

Also Read | Delhi Reports 10,665 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Positivity Rate at 11.88%.

It further said that through our clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, about 10-20 per cent of individuals report side effects.

"Through our clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, approximately 10-20 per cent of individuals report side effects. Most of these are mild, resolve within 1-2 days, and do not require medication. Medication is only recommended in consultation with a physician," it said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 26-Year-Old Woman Raped By Sales Representative Of Bank’s Credit Card Department In Surat; Case Registered.

"Paracetamol was recommended along with certain other COVID-19 vaccines and is not recommended for Covaxin," it added.

COVID-19 vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the age of 15-18 years was started from Monday across the country.

Meanwhile, over one crore children in the age group of 15-18 years have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till Wednesday afternoon, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)