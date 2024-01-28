New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Education and University Grant Commission (UGC) on Sunday clarified that no reserved post for faculty members in higher education institutions will be de-reserved.

This comes amid a report that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued draft guidelines for de-reserving vacancies in higher education institutes (HEIs).

Talking to ANI, Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of UGC, clarified that it is only a draft guideline and was released for public feedback.

"Let me clarify that we will put out a final document that will not have any de-reservations. There has been no de-reservation of reserved category positions in Central Educational Institutions (CEI) in the past and there is going to be no such de-reservation," Kumar said.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Education also said it has given directives to all the Central Educational Institutions to fill up the vacancies strictly as per the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act, 2019.

"Reservation in Central Educational Institutions (CEI) is provided for all posts in direct recruitment in Teacher's cadre as per the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act, 2019," the ministry said in the post.

"After enactment of this Act, no reserved post is to be de-reserved. The Ministry of Education has given directives to all the CEIs to fill up the vacancies strictly as per the 2019 ACT," it added. (ANI)

