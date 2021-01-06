Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 6 (ANI): Amid the spread of bird flu in several parts of the country, Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss precautionary steps to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

While assuring the people of the state, Animal Husbandry Minister said the spread of bird flu in the state is unlikely as necessary measures have been taken by the state government.

"There are no signs of bird flu in the State. Teams of 1300 officers in the state regularly conduct medical examinations and awareness programs. Telangana ranks third in the country in the poultry industry. Officers at all levels were alerted. Bird flu has been detected only in Rajasthan, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh. The spread of bird flu in the state is unlikely because of the precautionary measures taken by the government," Minister Srinivas Yadav said.

The meeting was attended by Dr V Lakshma Reddy, Director of Animal Husbandry; Veterinary Biological and Research Institute (VBRI) officials, and representatives of the poultry industry.

Earlier today, considering the possibility of the spread of Avian Influenza (AI) Virus to humans and other domesticated animals and birds, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change directed all states and Union Territories to take all possible steps for containing the spread of the disease.

As per the government's notification, the ministry asked the states/UTs to take up surveillance and monitoring of birds, for any signs of disease and take appropriate measures for controlling it, on priority.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying confirmed Avian Influenza, cases have been reported from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

The ministry informed this after the samples from these states were tested positive by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research -National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD). (ANI)

