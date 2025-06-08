New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday refuted the rumours regarding slum demolitions and said that no slum would be demolished without first providing permanent housing to its residents.

FIRs will be filed, and strict action will be taken against those spreading false information about demolitions, she added.

She inaugurated and inspected various development projects in Nehru Camp in Haiderpur, Ekta Camp in Pitampura, and the area near U and V Blocks of JJ Cluster in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister also reviewed key works, such as laying pipelines and constructing new roads in these areas. She also announced that a clean and safe park with swings would be developed, especially for the children of slum areas.

CM Rekha Gupta said, "No slum will be demolished without first providing permanent housing to its residents. FIRs will be filed, and strict action will be taken against those spreading false information about demolitions. Most anti-encroachment actions are being carried out in compliance with court orders and are targeting illegal occupations that are obstructing traffic or hindering public movement."

The Chief Minister reiterated her government's commitment to ensuring that every resident of Delhi's slums has access to basic amenities such as clean water, proper roads, public toilets, and parks, so that no citizen is left behind in the journey of development.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated the construction work of a 24-seater Jan Suvidha Kendra (public convenience centre) at JJ Cluster, Outer Ring Road, No. 26, Nehru Camp in Haiderpur.

She said that this Jan Suvidha Kendra will address the long-standing issue of toilet shortage in the area and will particularly benefit women, senior citizens, and children by providing clean and safe facilities.

The Chief Minister emphasised that citizens living in slums also have the right to live with dignity, and the Delhi Government is fully committed to this goal. This Jan Suvidha Kendra is not only important from a hygiene and health perspective but also marks a significant step toward the government's vision of a "Swacch Delhi, Swastha Delhi."

CM Gupta also inaugurated the CC pavement construction work at AU Block, Ekta Camp, JJ Cluster, Pitampura. She stated that this new pavement would offer improved road infrastructure and eliminate long-standing issues of waterlogging and dust in the area. The road will enhance connectivity and ease of movement for residents while resolving the problem of muddy, dusty lanes.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inspected a proposed site near U and V Blocks of JJ Cluster, where a 20-seater Jan Suvidha Kendra is planned to be constructed on vacant MCD land. She directed the concerned officials to begin the construction work as soon as possible so that residents can have more accessible sanitation and public convenience facilities.

The Chief Minister emphasised that every slum resident deserves to live with dignity. "It is our responsibility to ensure that they enjoy the same facilities as other citizens of the city," she said.

The government's goal is not just redevelopment, but also improving the standard of living of slum dwellers. She stated that the redevelopment of all slums in Delhi will be carried out in a phased manner.

Proper sewer lines and drainage systems will be installed to resolve the problems of waterlogging and unhygienic conditions. Continuous supply of clean drinking water, construction and improvement of roads, and adequate street lighting will also be prioritised.

To promote public health and sanitation, community toilets and bathing facilities will be constructed at key public locations, with an emphasis on their regular maintenance. A robust solid waste management system will also be installed, and vehicles will be deployed to ensure timely and efficient waste disposal.

Earlier today, CM Rekha Gupta said that the demolition drive conducted at Madrasi Camp was an action taken in strict compliance with court directives.

She explained that the High Court had issued multiple directives to remove the slum to enable cleaning of the Barapullah drain, which is critical to preventing flood disasters in Delhi.

CM Gupta asserted that the residents of the Madrasi camp have been allotted houses and have been moved there.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta stated, "I have clearly said that if the court has ordered something, neither the government nor the administration can do anything about it. The truth about the demolition of Madrasi Camp is that it was set up on the banks of the Barapullah drain. The court had ordered the removal of this slum four times so that machines could be deployed to clean the drain. Otherwise, 2023-like floods would be seen again in Delhi. No one can defy court orders. Residents of that camp have been allotted houses and shifted there." (ANI)

