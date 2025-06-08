Ahmedabad, June 08: A man who claimed to cure illnesses through tantric rituals was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Gujarat’s Navsari district, sparking panic among locals and triggering a police investigation that uncovered a chilling murder. The victim, identified as Jinabhai, was known in his village for performing occult practices to “heal” physical ailments. His body was discovered abandoned near a riverbank, initially leading to speculation of alcohol poisoning or black magic gone wrong.

However, police later revealed that Jinabhai was murdered by one of his patients, 40-year-old Dhirubhai, a resident of Waghabari village. Dhirubhai had been suffering from persistent chest and stomach pain and sought help from Jinabhai, who promised a cure through a midnight tantric ritual. Maharashtra Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Kills Woman With Stone After She Tosses His Phone Into Water.

During the ceremony, conducted at a secluded spot by the river, Jinabhai allegedly hit Dhirubhai forcefully on the back as part of the ritual. The blow worsened Dhirubhai’s condition and led to an argument between the two. In a fit of rage, Dhirubhai picked up a stone and struck Jinabhai on the head, killing him on the spot. Pune Horror: Drunk Man Kills Friend With Heavy Stone for Opposing Same-Sex Relationship, Arrested.

Locals were shocked when Jinabhai’s body was found, and police were called to investigate. Navsari DSP confirmed the arrest of the accused and stated that legal proceedings are underway.

