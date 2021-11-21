New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Stating that there were no talks held on minimum support price and compensation to farmers who lost their lives during farmers' protest, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Haryana chief Gurnam Singh Charuni on Sunday said that the future course of action will be decided at a meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

"There were no talks on MSP and on compensation for the farmers who lost their lives. Multiple cases were registered against farmers. We will discuss our next plan of action in today's meeting," Charuni told reporters here today.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha is holding a meeting at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana).

Before attending the SKM meeting, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said compensation for the farmers who lost their lives and cases registered against farmers during the protests and issues of farmers will be on the agenda in the meeting.

"Farm laws have been repealed. The agenda (in the SKM meeting today) will be to discuss other issues including the withdrawal of cases against us. We will discuss the issue of farmers who died during the protest. I will go to Lucknow today for the mahapanchayat tomorrow," Tikait told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020, namely The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

However, following Prime Minister Modi's announcement repealing three farm laws, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the farmers' agitation has not ended.

Tikait said that issues like cases against farmers, electricity bills, MSP guarantee need to be resolved before the conclusion of the agitation. (ANI)

