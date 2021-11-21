Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Police has arrested five people from Khudel village in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for hunting and recovered leopard remains from their possession.

According to the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Puneet Gehlot, a joint team led by DIG Indore Manish Kapuria arrested the smugglers and recovered skin and nails worth Rs 70 lakhs.

"The police have also recovered the equipment used in hunting and a vehicle," Gehlot said.

"The accused smugglers have been identified as Champalal Kanojia, Shahrukh Khan, Ahmed Raza, Yasin Ali and Salim Khan. The accused have confessed that the leopard was hunted at the forests in Dewas," the ASP said.

The case has been registered against the accused under the Wild Life (Protection) Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

