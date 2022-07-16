Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Saturday assured that no "wrong decision" will be taken regarding international award winner teacher Ranjitsinh Disale, who resigned recently.

Fadnavis said Disale had met him and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"The chief minister has issued directives after listening to Disale guruji (as the teacher is popularly known). At any cost, nothing wrong should happen to this teacher who had won an international award. He shouldn't be troubled. All the necessary directives have been issued by the chief minister,” Fadanvis told a press conference after attending the state Cabinet meeting here.

In a departmental enquiry report, various allegations were levelled against Disale regarding the absence from work and claiming salary in that period.

He resigned recently to pursue higher studies in the USA.

Disale, a Zilla Parishad (ZP) school teacher from Maharashtra's Solapur district, had hit the national headlines for winning a prestigious global award in 2020.

He had won the coveted USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize 2020 for his efforts to promote education among girls as well as triggering a quick-response (QR) coded textbook revolution in India.

Meanwhile, Disale told a Marathi news channel that he will clarify his stand on August 8.

