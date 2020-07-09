Noida (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) One person was arrested and owners of over 670 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, two vehicles were impounded for similar violation during a 24-hour period till Thursday night, the police said. The "Unlock 2" -- the phased re-opening of activities that had been barred to contain the spread of COVID-19 -- began across the country on July 1.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19.

"Three FIRs were registered and one person arrested for violating COVID-19 curbs. A total of 2,331 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 677 of them, while two were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, Rs 1,22,400 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

More than 8,300 people have been held in Gautam Buddh Nagar for allegedly defying curbs imposed due to COVID-19 between March 23 (when the lockdown began in UP) and July 5, according to a police data.

Also, challans were issued to the owners of 1,14,221 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida, while another 2,384 were impounded for the violations during the period, the data showed.

