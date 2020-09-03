Noida (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19, with the death toll due to the virus reaching 46, official data showed.

The district also recorded 138 new cases which pushed its tally of infections to 8,333, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also Read | Sukhdev Dhaba of Murthal Hit by Coronavirus, 65 Employees Test COVID-19 Positive.

The number of active cases reached 1,163, showing a steady rise from 1,114 on Wednesday, 1,067 on Tuesday, 1,055 on Monday and 1,009 on Sunday, according to the data.

The district remained at the 12th position in the state in terms of active cases, while it stands behind 19 districts in death toll due to COVID-19, the data showed.

Also Read | Delhi: Fake IFS Officer Flaunted Red-Beacon Cars, Five-Star Meetings to Dupe Company of Rs 36 Crore, Arrested.

Also, 86 more patients got discharged during the 24-hour period.

So far, 7,124 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the fourth highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (21,519), Kanpur Nagar (11,953) and Ghaziabad (7,449), it showed.

With the death toll reaching 46, the mortality rate among COVID-19 positive patients stood at 0.55 per cent, slightly up from 0.54 per cent on Wednesday. It was 0.55 per cent on Tuesday, 0.56 per cent on Monday and 0.57 per cent on Sunday, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients dropped slightly to 85.49 per cent from 85.86 per cent on Wednesday. It was 86.20 per cent on Tuesday, as per the statistics.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar (1,163) remained at the 12th position on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (7,661) followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,500), Allahabad (3,293), Gorakhpur (2,780), Varanasi (1,979), Saharanpur (1,690), Aligarh (1,599), Bareilly (1,485), Moradabad (1,424), Meerut (1,334) and Ghaziabad (1,249), according to the data.

There were 57,598 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. So far, 1,85,812 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 3,691, the data showed. PTI KIS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)