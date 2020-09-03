Murthal, September 3: More than 60 employees of a popular restaurant in Haryana's Murthal have contracted coronavirus (COVID-19). According to a report by India Today, 65 staffers of Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The infected staffers are asymptomatic and have been quarantined at their houses. Sukhdev Dhaba is along the highway that connects Delhi with Haryana, Punjab and other states. Haryana COVID-19 Guidelines Revised: Curbs For Saturday-Sunday Lifted; Malls and Shops to Now Remain Closed on Monday, Tuesday.

The dhaba-cum-hotel-cum wedding venue is a favourite halt point for travellers, especially people coming from Delhi-NCR. After its 65 employees tested COVID-19 positive, the owners shut the Dhaba for two days. The restaurant is being sanitised. Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal attracts hundreds of visitors daily, the fact which has caused worry to many as they may have contracted the deadly virus after visiting the restaurant. Unlock 4.0: Haryana Govt Issues SOPs As Film Shooting Gets a Go Ahead in the State.

Haryana reported 15 more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 721 as the state recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,792 new cases. With this, the infection tally in the state rose to 68,218. As of Wednesday night, the number of active cases in the state stood at 12,622, while 54,875 patients have been discharged after recovery.

