Noida (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) Three people were arrested and owners of 929 vehicles were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, three vehicles were impounded for similar violation during a 24-hour period till Sunday night, police said, even as "Unlock 2" -- the phased re-opening of activities that had been barred to contain the spread of COVID-19 -- began in the state on July 1.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the red zone for COVID-19.

"An FIR was registered and three people arrested for violating COVID-19 curbs. A total of 2,067 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 929 of them, while another three were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, Rs 1,48,300 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

More than 8,300 people have been held in Gautam Buddh Nagar for allegedly defying curbs imposed due to COVID-19 between March 23 and July 5, according to police data.

Also, challans were issued to owners of 1,14,221 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida, while another 2,384 were impounded for the violations, the data showed.

