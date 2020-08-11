Noida (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) Five people were arrested and nearly a dozen vehicles impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday over alleged violation of the curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, owners of more than 1,800 vehicles were issued challans for similar violations till Monday night across the district, which has so far recorded 6,101 positive cases of COVID-19 including 43 deaths, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"Three FIRs were registered and five people arrested for violating the COVID-19 curbs. A total of 5,001 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,822 of them while another 10 were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, Rs 2,22,900 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1, officials said.

