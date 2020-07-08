Noida (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) Eighty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, pushing the tally in the district to 3,010, an official data showed.

Also, 266 patients got discharged since Tuesday, bringing down the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district to 969, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

So far, 2,011 patients have got discharged after they recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, with the recovery rate rising to 66.81 per cent from 60.81 per cent on Tuesday, it showed.

The official data, however, showed the overall deaths in the district due to COVID-19 to be 30, even as it showed no death in the 24-hour period from 3 pm on Tuesday. The district's death toll was 29, according to Tuesday's data.

As per the latest death toll of 30, the mortality rate in the district stood at 0.99 per cent, slightly up from 0.98 per cent on Tuesday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has the second highest active cases of COVID-19 after adjoining Ghaziabad district (1,477) in the state, the data showed.

They are followed by Lucknow (791), Kanpur Nagar (444), Meerut (408), Varanasi (273), Aligarh (270), Bareilly (283), Bulandshahr (228), Jhansi (247), Allahabad (171), Gorakhpur (177), Mathura (181) and Hapur (167), it stated.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, 1,196 new COVID-19 cases were reported across districts in the state, while 706 patients got discharged from hospitals and 18 deaths were recorded, it showed.

As of Wednesday, there were 9,980 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, while 20,331 patients have been discharged from hospitals and 845 deaths have been recorded so far, it added.

There are 2,64,944 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 4,56,830 patients have been discharged so far and overall 20,42 deaths recorded so far, according to a central government data updated till Wednesday.

