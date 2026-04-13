Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Noida Link Road from Chilla Border in Delhi has been blocked amid the ongoing protest by workers from Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Delhi Traffic Police stated on Monday.

The protests, which turned violent amid an altercation with the police, led to traffic jams in the area. The Traffic Police had advised people to take alternative routes.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut News: Supply Disruption in Parts of City on April 16-17, Check List of Affected Areas.

Delhi Traffic Police posted on X, "Traffic at Noida severely affected due to ongoing agitation by the workers from private factories. They have completely blocked the Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border (Delhi). Traffic movement towards Noida from the Chilla Border is severely affected. The public is hereby advised to plan their journey accordingly and use DND for travelling to Noida. Traffic intending to go to Noida may use DND from Sarai Kale Khan or alternatively use NH 24 - Kondli Bridge and enter Noida through Noida Mod."

The workers from Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida have been protesting while demanding increased wages. Today, the protest turned violent with the protesters allegedly vandalising vehicles and properties, pelting stones during an altercation with the police.

Also Read | ISI Espionage Bust: Spy Network Transmitted Live Feed of Mumbai Naval Facilities and Railway Stations to Handlers in Pakistan; Nationwide CCTV Audit Ordered.

A large number of workers of a company had gathered in protest, pressing their demands for a salary increase. A car was also torched amid the protest.

Heavy police deployment was made at the protest site to bring the situation under control.

On Sunday, the District Magistrate of Noida, Medha Roopam, held a meeting with Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner of the state to discuss protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, and workplace safety.

"An important meeting was held in the Noida Authority to maintain industrial peace, in which the Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner, UP, participated virtually and discussed topics including the protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, weekly holidays, and workplace safety," the DM wrote on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)