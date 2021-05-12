Noida/Ghaziabad, May 12 (PTI) The cumulative number of COVID-19 patients that got discharged in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday exceeded the new infections in the two districts of western Uttar Pradesh, official data showed.

However, deaths due to the virus continued with Gautam Buddh Nagar recording 11 more fatalities that pushed its toll to 350 while five more people succumbed in Ghaziabad, where such fatalities surged to 342, according to data released by the state's Health Department for a 24-hour period.

In terms of new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 992 fresh infections during the period and its tally mounted to 57,144. Its active cases reached 8,092, the data showed.

Ghaziabad in the meantime logged 743 new cases that pushed its case tally to 49,826 and active cases to 5,284, it showed.

On the brighter side, 1,228 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 639 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 48,702 and 44,200, respectively.

The two districts cumulatively discharged 1,867 patients and recorded 1,735 new infections, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.61 per cent and recovery rate at 85.22 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.68 per cent and 88.70 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state reached 2,06,615 from 2,16,057 on Tuesday as the overall recoveries climbed to 13,40,251 and the death toll surged to 16,369 on Wednesday, the data showed.

