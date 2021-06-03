Noida (UP), Jun 3 (PTI) A special campaign for anti-coronavirus vaccination of transgenders, elderly people living in old-age homes and divyangs (persons with disabilities) residing in Noida and Greater Noida would be held on June 7, officials said on Thursday.

The vaccination drive would be held at the auditorium of the Vikas Bhawan in Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Social Welfare Officer Shailendra Singh said.

“The special campaign would be held from 10 am to 4 pm on June 7,” Singh said, adding all transgender community members who wish to get inoculated during the drive should get themselves registered by visiting Vikas Bhawan on June 4 and 5 and meet officials concerned in room 117 there.

Those wishing to get registered need to take a photocopy of their Aadhar card and carry their mobile phone to avoid any hassle during the procedure, he said.

For any other clarification over the registration process, the community members may contact social welfare department official Suneel Kumar on 7042563106, he added.

“Similar special campaigns would be carried out in the future also on instructions of the district magistrate in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Singh said.

