New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) not to alienate or create third party rights over its properties in Haryana and Shahdara in the capital.

Justice Anish Dayal also sought an undertaking from the committee not to put the properties on rental or license.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty's Heartfelt Farewell to Virat Kohli: Red-Ball Rests, but Your Legacy Races On.

The court passed the order while dealing with a contempt petition over the failure of the DSGMC to make payment of arrears in accordance with the Sixth and Seventh Central Pay Commission aside from other allowances and retiral benefits to the teachers in schools run by Guru Harkrishan Public School (GHPS) Society.

The high court had previously held there was wilful disobedience of the order by the DSGMC.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana News: Women Beneficiaries of Maharashtra May Soon Get Loans up to INR 40,000, Ajit Pawar Says.

"An affidavit will accordingly be filed by the DSGMC through the secretary and the GHPS(ND) Society through its secretary, that no third-party rights will be created on this land; no alienation shall happen; and it will not be provided for any purposes of rental or license which will compromise the title or possession of the properties in any which way," said the court on May 2.

The verdict further directed, "Notwithstanding the undertaking, the court directs that for no reason whatsoever, will these properties, i.e., 292 acre of land at Bigar (Haryana) and 15 acre of land at Shahdara (Delhi) be alienated nor any possessory rights be given to any party without prior permission of court and further, no encumbrance will be created without any prior permission of the court."

The court underlined the important of securing the properties, which seemed to be of large value and would help in shoring up the dues, amounting to around Rs 400 crore, owed to the petitioners.

It also sought a report of valuation for the two parcels of land and certain other properties belonging to DSGC from a court-appointed valuer by September 7.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)