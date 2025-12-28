Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 28 (ANI): Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has continued its robust momentum in advancing rail infrastructure and passenger services across the North Eastern region, a release said.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that, during 2025, thirteen pairs of trains under NFR are being upgraded from conventional Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches to modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) rakes, offering enhanced safety, improved ride comfort and higher operational efficiency.

"Significant progress has been achieved in electrification over NFR, with 3,724.57 Route Kilometres (RKM) already electrified up to March 2025. During 2024-25, electrification works covering 1,141.38 Route Kilometres were completed, while 146.44 Route Kilometres have been electrified in 2025-26 up to 7th October 2025. As a result, the total electrified network over NFR has reached 3871 Route Kilometres," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma.

Division-wise electrification stands at 788.55 RKM in Katihar, 713.87 RKM in Alipurduar, 782.72 RKM in Rangiya, 1,104.63 RKM in Lumding and 481.21 RKM in Tinsukia Division, reflecting steady progress towards sustainable, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly rail operations in the North Eastern region.

He further said that Safety continues to be a foremost priority for NFR.

"The zone has strengthened Level Crossing (LC) gates through modern signalling and interlocked arrangements, with 624 interlocked LC gates now in place and 582 sliding boom installations improving road visibility and protection. Technology-driven measures like the AI-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS) have been deployed across important elephant corridors to protect wildlife and prevent train accidents, resulting in the successful protection of over 160 elephant lives in 2025 alone - reinforcing NFR's commitment to safety for both passengers and the environment," Sharma said.

He also said that NFR's contributions to national development were recently highlighted during the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore at Aizawl, Mizoram, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Bairabi-Sairang railway line to the nation.

"The Prime Minister emphasised the historic significance of connecting Aizawl to India's national railway network and its potential to transform lives through enhanced access to education, healthcare and employment. In the same program, Modi underscored the role of railways in India's growth story while advancing regional connectivity under the Act East Policy. Further strengthening regional amenities, Haibargaon Railway Station was first in Assam, which was inaugurated as part of the nationwide dedication of 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, symbolising the government's commitment to modern, passenger-centric infrastructure," he said.

In addition to connectivity achievements, NFR's Railway Protection Force has successfully recovered 174 lost mobile phones using the CEIR portal, with prompt action ensuring 146 devices were returned to their owners, he said.

"These accomplishments collectively demonstrate NFR's unwavering dedication to safety, modernisation, passenger satisfaction and regional development," the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said. (ANI)

