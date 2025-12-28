New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has operationalised a dedicated 24x7 control room in Delhi to strengthen passenger support and streamline grievance redressal across airports and airlines.

Speaking with ANI on Sunday, Pramod Kumar Thakur, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said the control room has been functional since the night of December 9 and brings all key stakeholders under one roof.

"This control room has been operational since the night of the 9th, and we have brought together all the stakeholders - all our airlines, airport operators, our MoCA team, our DGCA team, our development team - all the teams are seated here in one place.", Thakur said.

He added that the initiative is aligned with the Ministry's "Passenger First" vision.

"We are implementing the 'Passenger First' vision of our Ministers and our Secretary. Earlier, the Ministry operated an operations room; now the control room will operate 24x7 to assist passengers. We have resolved over 14,000 grievances.", he said.

The control room monitors passenger complaints, airline service issues, operational challenges, and airport facilitation in real time to ensure quicker coordination and response.

Thakur also highlighted the Air Sewa portal's role as a key interface for travellers.

"Air Sewa is our dedicated portal where any passenger can report any kind of inconvenience they face at the airport, whether related to the airline, the airport itself, or security and safety issues. Within a specific timeline, we resolve the grievances," he explained.

The Ministry representative said the integrated approach aims to improve accountability, enhance service standards, and ensure the timely resolution of grievances for air travellers nationwide.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, congratulated the people of Maharashtra on the opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

Calling it a "historic moment", he said on a social media platform X that Mumbai becomes India's first true double-airport metropolis, made possible by the "synergy of the double-engine NDA government."

"Congratulations to the people of Maharashtra and especially Mumbai, on the commencement of operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport today. With this historic milestone, Mumbai becomes India's first true double-airport metropolis--made possible by the synergy of the double-engine NDA government under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji," he said in a post.

"The state-of-the-art, technology-driven Navi Mumbai International Airport marks a defining moment in India's airport infrastructure journey and sets new benchmarks for capacity, efficiency and passenger experience," he added.

Located in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, NMIA is strategically positioned to meet the growing air traffic demand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India. (ANI)

