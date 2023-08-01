Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 1 (ANI): Northern Army Command officials on Tuesday complimented Aasha Malviya, a national athlete and mountaineer, who is on her mission across India to spread awareness on women's safety and empowerment, for her dedication and commitment.

While moving to Srinagar, the cyclist, Aasha Malviya, met Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi at the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur.

Also Read | Assam DGP G.P. Singh Orders Probe Against Rashtriya Bajrang Dal's Arms Training Camp in Mangaldai Town After Video Goes Viral.

"She commenced her cycling trip from Bhopal on the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh and will be terminating it in Delhi on Independence Day, spreading her voice over 25,000 km," Army officials said.

She also paid tribute to the bravehearts at Dhruva War Memorial.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Receives Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune, Says ‘Will Donate Prize Money to Namami Gange Project’ (Watch Videos).

Earlier on July 8, Asha Malviya, who is on a nationwide cycle tour, met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun.

During the meeting, CM Dhami appreciated the efforts being made by Asha Malviya in spreading awareness through her cycle tour for the purpose of women's safety and women's empowerment.

"If a person works with determination to achieve a goal, then he or she definitely gets success in it. I wish great success to Asha Malviya and a bright future," CM said.

Asha Malviya hails from the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. She started the journey from the state capital, Bhopal, on November 1, 2022, and it is scheduled to conclude on the occasion of Independence Day in the national capital.

Malviya said that during this yatra, she will be passing through 28 states and covering a total of 25,000 kilometres. For now, she has covered 19,700 kilometres through 23 states, and Uttarakhand is the 24th state of her tour. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)