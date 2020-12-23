Pune, Dec 23 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued a primary notification for the inclusion of 23 fringe villages in Pune municipal limits.

With this notification issued by the urban development department, the process of merging the villages into the civic limits has started, an official said.

The state government has invited objections or suggestions from the people in 30 days about the merger of villages.

