Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Varanasi's Ravi Das Ghat turned into a high-security training zone on Friday as the National Security Guard (NSG), in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF), Uttar Pradesh Police, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), carried out a full-scale counter-terrorism mock drill on the Ganga river.

Codenamed "Operation Ganga Guard," the exercise was aimed at validating India's preparedness to respond to terror threats targeting inland waterways and the rapidly expanding river cruise sector.

The simulation recreated a high-risk scenario involving a passenger cruise vessel hijacked by terrorists, with hostages held on board and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted across the ship.

The centrepiece of the operation was a multi-layered ship intervention assault.

An IAF Mi-17 helicopter hovered low over the river as NSG commandos slithered onto the vessel's upper deck, while underwater divers and assault teams in speedboats simultaneously converged on the target.

In a statement, the elite force stated that the coordinated action showcased the NSG's precision in neutralising threats and rescuing hostages under complex conditions.

Officials said the drill comes at a time when river tourism is gaining popularity, increasing the need for enhanced security on India's waterways.

"The involvement of the IAF, IWAI and state police highlighted the importance of inter-agency synergy and unified command structures in managing emergencies on rivers," said the NSG.

The NSG, a federal counter-terror task force specialising in urban, air, rail and maritime operations, conducts such exercises regularly to refine its response mechanisms.

The successful drill reinforced India's readiness to address emerging security challenges and sent a strong message that the country's elite forces remain prepared to secure critical infrastructure and protect civilian lives across all domains.

The NSG later stated that its commitment to continuous, rigorous training maintains its status as a world-class counter-terrorism force, ensuring the safety of citizens, crew, and vital infrastructure. (ANI)

