New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): After US prosecutors charged Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and others in an alleged bribery scam, the Congress student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) held a protest against the industralist on Thursday.

The students raised slogans against Adani calling him a "thief".

This comes after, a five-count criminal indictment was unsealed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, charging prominent Indian executives including Gautam Adani by linking them to an alleged bribery and fraud scheme.

However, the Adani Group strongly refuted bribery allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of the Adani Green as baseless.

The Adani Group spokesperson in an official statement said all legal recourse will be taken.

"The US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied," the statement read.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi called for Adani's arrest and said that it is "clear" and "established" that the Adani Group Chairman has broken both American and Indian laws.

"Wherever there is corruption, investigation should be done. But investigation will begin with Adani. Unless he is arrested, it won't be credible. So, begin it from there. Arrest Adani, interrogate him and then nab whoever is involved. In the end, Narendra Modi's name will come out because BJP's entire funding structure is in his hands. So, even if the PM wants, he can't do anything. In a way, Adani has hijacked the country. India is in Adani's grip,." Rahul Gandhi said.

Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said, "It is now pretty clear and established in America that Adani has broken both American law and Indian law. He is being indicted in the United States and I am wondering why Adani is still running around a free man in this country. Chief Ministers have been arrested and Adani has apparently done one 2000 cr scam and multiple others probably but there is no investigation."

"We have been demanding for many days that Adani ji should be arrested. He should be arrested today itself. Madhabi Buch (SEBI Chairperson) who is his protector, who did not do any investigation, should be removed and an investigation should be done," he further added.

However, BJP MP Sambit Patra said that the company will defend itself on its own and the law will take its own course.

Addressing a press conference, Patra said, "Today, since morning, we have been seeing in the media an issue regarding a company. There is a case against that company in the US. There are allegations and counter-allegations. We clearly believe that as far as the company and the case against it are concerned, the company will issue a statement and defend itself on its own. Law will take its own course...

BJP MP Patra further lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and accused him of "sensationalizing things." Patra remarked that Rahul Gandhi, in the same way has raised allegations about the Rafael deal and during Covid-19 time-period, but at the end, he had to apologise.

Patra said, "Today, Rahul Gandhi has done a press conference again. Today, he has again showed same behaviour and presented the topic in the same way he used to present. This isn't a new PC. He has used same names and same ways through which he tried to put a new allegation of PM Modi. He always tries to sensationalize things and describe it in the way that how big the matter is. He did same before 2019, where he raised the issue of Rafael fighter planes, he had claimed that a big revelation will be made, this topic has geared a momentum in whole world, 'Chowidar Chor Hai', etc... During the Covid 19, he used to do press conferneces in the same way, but at the end, he has to go to the Supreme Court and apologise... Its his way to attack the structure of India and the people who save it." (ANI)

