Bhubaneswar, Aug 7 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the loss of lives due to a flight mishap at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening.

Extending sympathy to the bereaved families, the chief minister prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap.

"Deeply saddened to know about the tragic loss of so many lives after the crash landing of #AirIndia flight in #Kozhikode Airport. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families who have lost their dear ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," Patnaik tweeted.

At least 16 people were killed and many others injured when a Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew on board overshot the runway at the airport in Kozhikode and fell into a valley, breaking into two portions, on Friday evening.

