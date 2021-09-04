Bhubaneswar, Sep 9 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal congratulated Pramod Bhagat for winning gold in men's singles SL3 class at the Tokyo Paralympics.

“Golden moment! Congratulations to Odisha's talent Pramod Bhagat who won the country's first gold medal in ParaBadmintion,” Patnaik posted on social media platforms.

“Your success has made the whole nation proud. Wishing you a bright future ahead,” the chief minister added.

Bhagat, a resident of Attabira in Odisha's Bargarh district, notched up a thrilling straight game win over Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the summit clash.

"This win will be etched in the hearts of every Indian", Lal tweeted.

