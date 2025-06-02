Bhadrak (Odisha), Jun 2 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday launched 13 projects worth Rs 275 crore for the development of Bhadrak district.

Of the 13 projects, he inaugurated nine and laid the foundation stone of four.

Majhi also announced that the government will soon lay the foundation stone of a medical college and hospital in Bhadrak.

He said Bhadrak will soon become industrially developed with the IOCL setting up a technical textile complex at an investment of Rs 4,377 crore.

Besides, MCPI Private Limited will also set up a polyester manufacturing plant at a cost of Rs 2,224 crore, he said.

"The government will undertake beautification of all martyr memorials in the district," Majhi said.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi said, "Since assuming power, our government has fast-tracked development in Bhadrak, a land of revolution. In the past one year, our government has been dedicated to public service."

He said that the state government has fulfilled four key promises including launching a women empowerment scheme like Subhadra Yojana, making provision for an additional Rs 800 per quintal for farmers for paddy procurement, opening all four gates of the Shree Jagannath Temple, and creating a Rs 500 crore corpus fund for temple services.

He said the detailed report of his government's achievements will be shared with the people on June 12 when the BJP will complete one year in office in Odisha.

Attacking opposition BJD, the chief minister remarked, "Providing quality education and healthcare is the primary duty of any government. For 24 years, in the name of global-standard services, the previous regime engaged in showmanship without real results."

He claimed that real development has now begun and in the coming years, Odisha's primary education system will be completely transformed.

Development will not be based on the colourful 5T campaign, but on real outcomes, he said.

The chief minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to make Bhadrak a leading district.

"Holistic development of Bhadrak is our top priority. The projects launched today include district hospital development, roads, sports infrastructure, community health centres, libraries, and a memorial park honouring Dr Harekrushna Mahatab," Majhi said.

He said by 2026, when the state celebrates its 100 years of foundation year, Odisha will be one of the prosperous states.

