Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi arrived at Prayagraj Airport on Sunday to offer prayers at the ongoing Mahakumbh.

Speaking to ANI, CM Majhi thanked the Uttar Pradesh government for arrangements for Mahakumbh.

"I am going to Prayagraj with my family. The arrangements are very good...I thank the state government for making good arrangements...People are coming in large numbers to take a holy dip," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited the ongoing 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with his family.

He was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, where both leaders took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam (confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati).

Nadda along with Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak offered prayers at Sangam, taking part in 'pooja' rituals. The BJP national president, also performed aarti.

Earlier, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar visited Prayagraj and participated in the Mahakumbh 2025. In the visuals, Arlekar took a boat ride along with his family and had a look at the immense beauty of Triveni Sangam. The Kerala Governor also spoke to the media after the boat ride and praised the Yogi Adityanath government.

Arlekar thanked CM Yogi for reviving the old traditions of the country and stated that he would pray to 'Mother Ganga' for the national unity and development of the nation.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has intensified preparations for the last major bath of Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26, at the ongoing Mahakumbh.

In line with the Chief Minister's directives, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar visited Mahakumbh Nagar to assess the arrangements and issued necessary instructions to officials, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Mahakumbh Mela which started on January 13 will continue till February 26 on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. (ANI)

