New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed on the state's holistic progress with a strong emphasis on accelerating growth in infrastructure, welfare, and employment.

The official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) reads, "The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi met the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in New Delhi today."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Majhi, in a social media post, wrote, "Honoured to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi today. Deeply grateful for his unwavering support and inspiring vision for Odisha's development. We held meaningful discussions on the state's holistic progress with a strong emphasis on accelerating growth in infrastructure, welfare, and employment. Committed to working together for the progress of our state and nation, driven by the shared vision of Viksit Odisha, Viksit Bharat."

Earlier today, Chief Ministers and LGs who attended the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog praised Operation Sindoor for its precision and targeted strikes, which led to the destruction of terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. They also praised the valour of the armed forces and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Ministers also praised the efforts towards Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam.

It was attended by Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors representing 24 States and 7 UTs. This year's theme was Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047. The meeting commenced with a minute of silence in remembrance of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 people were killed.

Prime Minister mentioned that 'Operation Sindoor should not be treated as a one-off initiative and we must adopt a long-term approach.

"The Prime Minister mentioned that we must modernize our approach to civil preparedness. He said that the recent mock drills have reignited our attention to civil defence states should institutionalize Civil Defence preparedness," a NITI Aayog release said.

"The CMs and LGs praised Operation Sindoor for its precision and targeted strikes which led to destruction of terror infrastructure. In one voice, they praised PM's leadership and the valour of the Armed Forces. They also praised the efforts towards Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector which have strengthened the defence forces and bolstered confidence in our capabilities," it added.

India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK early on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India also effectively repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. (ANI)

