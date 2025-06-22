Brahmagiri (Odisha) [India], June 22 (ANI): Odisha chief minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, visited the revered Sri Alarnath Temple in Brahmagiri along with his family and Brahmagiri MLA Upasana Mohapatra on Sunday.

The Chief Minister offered prayers and sought the divine blessings of Maha Prabhu Alarnath, a significant deity worshipped during the Anavasara period of Lord Jagannath.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Sex Ratio: Government Says State Records Significant Improvement in Sex Ratio, Touches 964 in 2024.

Following the Dev Snan Purnima, when Lord Jagannath, along with elder brother Lord Balabhadra and sister Mata Subhadra, is believed to fall ill and take rest (Anavasara), devotees turn to Lord Alarnath at Brahmagiri for darshan. During this time, the temple witnesses a massive influx of devotees, who come seeking the blessings of Alarnath Ji.

CM Majhi, during his visit, also interacted with devotees present inside the temple premises, joining them in reverence and prayers.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Booked For Remarks Against Tribals: Complaint Filed Against Actor Under SC/ST Act Over Hurting Sentiments of Tribal Community.

Sharing his thoughts in a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister said, "Today, I visited Lord Alarnath at Brahmagiri and sought his blessings. May the grace of Lord Alarnath always be upon the state and its people and may his blessings give us the strength to achieve the goal of a prosperous Odisha."

Apart from this, CM Majhi on Sunday conducted a review meeting at the Town Hall of Puri Municipality regarding the preparations for the upcoming Rath Yatra scheduled to begin on June 27. He stated that the administration is fully prepared to conduct the Rath Yatra smoothly.

Majhi said, "We held a meeting today to ensure efficient preparations for the Rath Yatra. The final review meeting is over. Today was the final meeting on security review. We discussed everything in detail. We are taking various steps for security in view of the incidents that happen every year. We deployed coast guards at sea, called in security forces. We have taken several steps to control traffic. AI camera and drone camera will be used for surveillance, and helicopters will also be used if required."

During the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of making the Rath Yatra completely incident-free. He instructed the administration to ensure that all operations -- police deployment, traffic control, fire safety measures, etc. -- are properly managed so that devotees can participate in the Yatra in an orderly and disciplined manner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)