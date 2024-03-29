Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 29 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Nabarangpur Lok Sabha candidate Pradeep Majhi on Friday praised Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the developmental work in the state. He also exuded confidence in getting a good result for the BJD in the upcoming general election.

"I have been given this opportunity, and I am extremely excited about it. I will stand up to the faith that has been shown by the people," Majhi told ANI.

Majhi was among the nine candidates that the BJD announced on Wednesday in its first candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Majhi claimed that in Odisha, Naveen Patnaik means transformation.

"He (Naveen Patnaik) has worked for every sector, caste, religion and class. The roads of Odisha have become India's best roads, and the education system has been transformed. We are hopeful that the result will be good," he said.

The constituencies for which the nine candidates are announced in the first list are Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Bhubaneswar, Kendrapara, Nabarangpur, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Aska and Koraput.

Meanwhile, BJD leader Lambodar Nial thanked Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik for offering him the opportunity to contest from Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituency.

"I would like to thank the CM for giving me the ticket for the first time in Lok Sabha. We will definitely win the Kalahandi seat. People will vote in the name of CM Naveen Patnaik, as he has a face value and 75-80 percent of votes will go to BJD. Yadav community has 30 percent of the votes in the constituency and all will go to BJD," said BJD leader Lambodar Nial.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls, Surendra Singh Bhoi quit the Congress and joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) at Sankha Bhawan on Friday.

Bhoi was the district Congress Committee (DCC) president of Balangir district. Bhoi resigned from the primary membership, the post of President DCC, Balangir, as well as AICC membership of the Congress party on March 28.

It is to be noted that Surendra Singh Bhoi quit after remaining in the Congress party for 38 years.

The development came a day after Cuttack MP Bhatruhari Mahtab and ex-MP Siddharth Mohapatra joined BJP in Delhi on Thursday. Mahtab had resigned from BJD on March 22.Six-time Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who recently resigned from the BJD and has been representing the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat since 1998.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) emerged as the dominant party, securing 20 out of the 21 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a single seat. Odisha has 21 parliamentary constituencies.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.

The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. (ANI)

