Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched 3 affordable housing projects for the residents of Bhubaneswar. A total of 1722 beneficiaries have got houses in these 3 projects and all these projects have been built by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority.

After inaugurating all these projects, the Chief Minister handed over the keys of the new houses to the beneficiaries. These projects include - Affordable housing in Chandrasekharpur Budh Bihar, Slum Redevelopment Project in Satyanagar (Shantipalli) and Affordable Housing Project in Subudhipur.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that people staying in the slum area also have an important contribution to the development of the city. The Chief Minister said that he is very happy to provide new houses and good houses to the poor people.

The Chief Minister visited Chandrashekharpur Budhbihar and inaugurated the affordable housing project there. The project is a 5-storied project built on 12 acres of land under the 'Housing for All' program in urban areas. 820 houses have been completed and are being given to the beneficiaries. A total of 2600 houses have been targeted for construction of economically disadvantaged people.

Similarly, a total of 1300 houses are being constructed in Shantipali under the (IN SITU Slum Redevelopment Project). This is the first project aimed at the transformation of slum areas in the Bhubaneswar Town Center District (BTCD) area. 560 houses have been constructed and allotted to the beneficiaries.

342 houses have been constructed and allotted to the beneficiaries under the affordable housing project in Subudhipur.

People staying in slum areas expressed their gratitude to CM Naveen Patnaik as their dreams have been fulfilled. CM also said in his small speech that he is very happy as these people feel happy. (ANI)

