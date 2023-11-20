Shimla, November 20: In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha General Election-2024, the Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh today held a meeting with all the District Election Officers (Deputy Commissioners) and Electoral Registration Officers of the state to make the voter lists error-free.

In the said meeting, Manish Garh, Chief Electoral Officer informed about the possible DSE (Demographic similar entries) and PSE (Photo similar entries) present in the voter lists by the Electoral Registration Officers.

He observed the work being done to verify the entries and remove such entries from the voter list. He instructed all the electoral registration officers that such possible entries should be generated in Format-A and their copies should be printed and sent through speed post to the voters' doorstep for verification.

"If the Electoral Registration Officer does not receive the attested copy of the voters within 5 days, then ensure that the entries are verified by the Booth Level Officer," the CEO said. On this occasion, the Chief Electoral Officer also gave guidelines to the officers participating in the meeting regarding bringing qualitative improvement in the Special Brief Revision of Voter List-2024.

It should be noted that a total of 3,77,366 (DSE (Demographic similar entries)) and 26,128 (Photo similar entries) possible entries have been found in the existing voter lists in the state. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dalip Negi and Neelam Dulta along with other officers of the department were also present in this meeting.

