Bhubaneswar, May 11 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Patnaik, who flew to the national capital on a four-day visit on Wednesday evening, will apprise the prime minister about his Japan visit and discussions with Nippon Steel about its proposed mega steel plant in Kendrapada district, they said.

Also Read | Assam: 40 People Fall Ill After Consuming Food in Post-Death Ritual Programme in Goalpara District.

Besides, he is also likely to press for the sanction of more houses for the state under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and expedite implementation of some key railway and highway projects, they added.

Patnaik had last met Modi on May 30, 2022, a month before the presidential election.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: KGF’s Yash Casts His Vote, Actor Wants Politicians and Parties to Perform Their ‘Fundamental’ Duties Appropriately.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)