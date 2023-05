KGF Chapter 1 and 2 fame Kannada superstar Yash, who cast his vote here on Wednesday, said, "people should not need his message on the occasion, and they know everything well". Speaking to reporters after exercising his franchise, Yash said, "it was his right and responsibility to vote". "I have exercised mine. Every voter should come out and vote, that is more important," he said. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Rishab Shetty Casts Vote, Shares Pics From Udupi Polling Booth.

Asked why he did not take part in campaigning, Yash said that this time he did not feel it was interesting and for that reason he did not step out to take up campaigning for political parties. "Last time there were few objectives and we have carried out works through the Yashomarga organisation. The youth should understand that voting is their right. Politicians and political parties should ensure they work and deliver fundamental works appropriately," Yash stated. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: From Rishab Shetty, Prakash Raj to Kichcha Sudeepa, Actors Who Have Cast Their Vote.

"Health, education and fundamental work should be given to people. If that is done, the people will carry out their responsibilities and work well," Yash stated. Yash had campaigned for Sumalatha Ambareesh in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019. Ambareesh emerged victorious with a whopping margin against former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son, Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).