Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 16 (ANI): Sarat Patnaik, Congress party President of the Odisha unit, on Wednesday announced to "Gherao" all 314 blocks in the state on August 18, to mark its protest against Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal government's "failure" on several issues.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Sarat Patnaik said, "The Congress will gherao all the 314 block offices across the state on Friday (August 18) over the state government's failure. This protest is called to spread awareness among people about the State government's failure. I urge people to support the protest".

Also Read | At 92, Media Tycoon Rupert Murdoch Is Dating 66-Year-Old Retired Scientist Elena Zhukova.

The Congress leader asked the state government to provide, among other demands, houses to eligible beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas and jobs for the unemployed.

"The Congress will gherao the block offices and submit memorandums to all the block development officers (BDOs) addressing to the Governor," he added.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Breaks Silence Amid Speculations of Joining BJP, Asserts He Won't Quit MVA; Slams BJP for Dividing People.

Sarat Patnaik expressed confidence that Congress will form the next government in the state.

Party's campaign committee chairperson Bijay Patnaik said that the BJD government had done any significant work in the last 24 years.

"The State government announces slew of schemes before the election, including the promise to provide two lakhs jobs every year," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)