Balasore, Jan 28 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Balasore district sentenced a 63-year-old man on Friday to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a differently abled child in 2018.

POCSO judge Jagadish Prasad Mohanty also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Manmath Jena, special public prosecutor Pranab Panda said.

On May 16, 2018, Jena had raped the 10-year-old girl at her house in a village of Baliapal block. Her parents had gone out for work at the time of the incident.

The girl had communicated her ordeal to her grandmother through sign language.

The judgement was based on the girl's statement, medical reports, and statements of 10 witnesses, the prosecution added.

