Berhampur, August 2: Doctors at the government-run veterinary hospital in Odisha's Berhampur on Wednesday removed plastic materials weighing around 30 kg from the stomach of a stray cow. It took a four-hour long operation for a team of veterinary doctors, led by Satya Narayan Kar, to remove the undigested polythene bags from the stomach of the 10-year-old cow, Chief District Veterinary Officer of Ganjam, Manoj Kumar Sahu, said.

The 10-year-old cow, which used to feed on leftovers dumped in polythene bags by people, ended up with its stomach full of plastic and subsequently its intestines get blocked. If left unattended for long, the animal would have died, said Kar.

The cow is stable now and it will stay in the hospital for a week in observation.

The ailing animal was taken from Giri Road here in an animal ambulance on Monday evening when some people informed officials about its critical condition. The cow was not able to even stand.

“The cow was in critical condition when it was brought to the hospital. The animal had problems in passing stool and urine and had been kicking its belly in pain. The clinical examination of the cow revealed the accumulation of plastic waste in its stomach,” said Kar.

Last year, the doctors at the hospital had removed plastic materials of around 15 kg from a stray cow here. The incident highlights the severity of plastic pollution, despite a government ban on its use, transport and manufacture for five years, said Sudhir Rout, founder of Aryabhatt Foundation, an organisation spearheading campaigns against the use of plastic.

“We appealed to the Berhampur Municipal Corporation to enforce the ban properly,” said Rout. It also highlighted the disastrous impact plastic bags can have on the health of stray animals that often eat whatever they get in garbage bins, added Lalatendu Choudhury, an animal activist.

