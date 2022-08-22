Bhubaneswar, Aug 22 (PTI) The Odisha government is resolute on enhancing livelihood through forestry as it directed to intensify livelihood activities for making it sustainable.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra directed several departments to ensure convergence of resources with the Orissa Forestry Sector Development Society to boost sustainable livelihood programmes in fringe villages of the forest.

"The people living in these villages are mostly poor and they need to be assisted through income generation activities (IGA)," Mohapatra said during a virtual meeting from the Loka Seba Bhavan, the state secretariat.

He said such activities add to conservation and growth of the forest, stressing on the need to ensure survival of the seedlings with close supervision.

The administration has decided to implement local-specific IGAs through the Vana Surakhya Samiti (VSS) and women self-help groups.

Project Director Meeta Biswal said the OFSDP was being implemented in 12 forest divisions and 2 wildlife divisions across 10 districts, where 1,211 VSSs were actively involved at the ground level.

The activities under the OFSDP include sustainable forest and biodiversity management, block plantation, construction of soil moisture conservation measures.

Sal leaf clusters in three divisions were made operational. More than 300 members from the VSSs were trained in sal-leaf stitching, and making of cups and plates.

Six hi-tech nurseries were operationalised and construction of multi-product clusters for value addition of minor forest produce and agri-products were in process.

