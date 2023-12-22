Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 22 (ANI): The Odisha government has started a unique initiative to minimise road accidents involving trucks on highways.

The state government is distributing free tea to drivers at Dhabas on Highways from 3.00 am to 6 am which is being implemented from Friday.

In a letter dated December 21, Transport Commissioner Odisha said, "It is to state that Road Safety Week will be observed in the State from January 1, 2024 to January 7, 2024. For this, a preparatory meeting was held on December 19 under the Chairmanship of the Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department and it was decided to take many initiatives at the district level to improve the road safety scenario of the State. A copy of the proceeding of the meeting is enclosed herewith for your ready reference."

The letter further stated that drowsiness and fatigue were one of the causes of accidents for long-distance travelling vehicles or vehicles travelling at late night.

"As a road safety initiative, it has decided to provide free tea to the drivers in the dhabas located near the Highway from 3.00 am to 6.00 am. In this context, you are requested to locate the dhabas on Highways in your region and involve the first responders and NGOs for implementation of the same from December 22, 2023, to January 7, 2024. A fund of Rs 5000/- will be placed with each RTO for the same." the letter addressed to all Regional Transport Officers said.

Tea to bus and truck drivers was provided on Friday morning which was enforced by Safe India NGO and RTO Bhubaneswar in Khandagiri Bhubaneswar.

The trained responders of the nearby localities and NGOs working for Road Safety are being associated with this activity and they also will sensitize the drivers not to drive in drowsiness or fatigue condition.

The Commerce and Transport Department has decided to take many initiatives at the district level to improve the road safety scenario of the State. (ANI)

