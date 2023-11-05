Bhubaneswar, Nov 5 (PTI) The Odisha government has asked chief district medical and public health officers (CDM&PHOs) to ensure a mosquito-free environment in hospitals.

Health Secretary Shalini Pandit in a letter to all CDM & PHOs and director of Capital Hospital & Rourkela Government Hospital on Saturday said it is required to maintain a mosquito-free environment in the hospitals and inside the hospital premises, in view of increased incidence of vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, etc.

"In order to improve patient satisfaction, the need of the hour is to equip the public health facilities as healthy and eco-friendly hospitals," Pandit said.

She asked the health officials to fix wire mesh in windows in all 'Ama' Hospitals and procure one fogging machine each for all district headquarters hospitals (DHHs) and sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs).

The Health secretary suggested cleanliness activities periodically to ensure that no water stagnation for mosquito breeding within the hospital premises.

The officials were directed to install flycatchers and ultrasonic mosquito repellent at district hospitals.

