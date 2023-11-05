Delhi, November 5: A woman was attacked five times after a man unleashed his pet dog on her for asking him not to let the canine defecate in front of her door, according to the police. An inquiry has been initiated in the matter after a case was filed by the woman.

The police said that Riya Devi, a resident of Swaroop Nagar in Delhi, had been observing the man for the previous few days as he let his pitbull urinate in front of her home. She discovered that the same incident had occurred once more on Friday morning while watching the footage from a security camera placed outside her home. Pitbull Attack in Delhi Caught on Camera: Brave Woman Rescues Boy as Aggressive Pitbull Terrier Dog Attacks Locals in Uttam Nagar, Old Video Goes Viral Again.

The two got into a fight when she stormed out of the house and approached the man. According to Riya Devi, the man who lives in the vicinity let the dog go amok in an attempt to frighten her. The victim was bitten five times on her hands and legs. The woman was freed from the pitbull by neighbours, while the CCTV installed at her residence captured the entire incident.

I haven't been leaving the house because I'm so afraid. All of the neighbours are terrified since the dog is let to go about freely, Riya Devi told NDTV. Her husband claimed that the guy and his family were prone to fight and that they had previously argued over other matters, such as when a drain was clogged. Dog Attack in Ghaziabad: Pet Pitbull Attacks Child in DLF Colony, Victim Severely Injured.

According to the Swaroop Nagar Police Station, complaint was filed and a case has been registered based on CCTV footage recovered from the victim's house.

