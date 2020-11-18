Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Odisha government has started distributing shoes, socks and sweaters to pre-school children in Anganwadi Centres across the state in view of the approaching winter season.

According to officials, the sweater, shoes and socks are being distributed this year under the "Malati Devi Prak Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana" of the state government and is expected to benefit around 16.14 lakh pre-school children.

These shoes, socks, and sweaters will be extremely beneficial to these children during winter.

By November 17, pre-school children in 52,485 Anganwadi Centres out of 72,587 AWCs have been provided one pair of black shoes, one pair of pink socks and one maroon v-neck full-sleeve sweater per child, officials said.

Steps are being taken to complete the distribution in remaining AWCs by November 25 and a total of 16.14 lakh pre-school children of 72,587 Anganwadi Centres will be benefited under the scheme, officials added. (ANI)

