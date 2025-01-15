Bhubaneswar, Jan 15 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday issued a notification for implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in all schools of the state.

The government also decided to adopt the National Curriculum Framework with local contextualization.

“After careful consideration, in the interest of strengthening the educational system in the state, the government is pleased to order that the National Education Policy 2020, as issued by the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, will be implemented in the state of Odisha,” read the notification issued by the School and Mass Education Department.

Notably, the state government had, in November last year, announced the implementation of the NEP in all state-run universities and affiliated colleges from the current academic year.

The state Higher Education Department had issued a notification for implementation of the NEP in all undergraduate (UG) courses offered by higher education institutions under the administrative control of the department, starting from the 2024-25 academic session.

The implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 is aimed at transforming the higher education landscape to foster multidisciplinary learning, skill development, choice-based credit system, multiple entry-exit and greater flexibility in education, according to the notification.

