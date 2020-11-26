Jajpur (Odisha), Nov 26 (PTI) The Odisha government has ordered the sealing of 275 illegal stone crushing units in Jajpur district to bring to a halt the process of illegal mining of minor minerals, offical sources said on Thursday.

The action was taken against the illegal stone crushing units for illegal exploration and smuggling of minor minerals and loss of cores of rupees to the state exchequer, said an official.

District collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore has constituted a team of officials from the police, tehsil and forest and other departments which will shut the stone crushing units within 15 days and stop the illegal excavation and transportation, primarily blackstone.

He also asked the district superintendent of police to provide sufficient force for the operation and also keep a strict vigil on resurfacing of new illegal stone crushers and close those outside the listed 275 illegal crushers which are ordered to be shut.

