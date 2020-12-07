Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 7 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday referred the corruption allegations against Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Pradeep Panigrahi to Lokayukta of Odisha for investigation.

This is the first corruption allegation referred by the Odisha government to Lokayukta Justice Ajit Singh after the creation of the post in the state.

The Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release, "The government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is known for its strong action against corruption in public life and committed to providing a transparent administration to the people of Odisha."

The ruling BJD has expelled Panigrahi on the charges of "anti-people activities".

On December 3, Crime Branch had arrested Panigrahi for his alleged complicity in the job fraud charges against Akash Pathak, the son of suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak, who is also in judicial custody in relation to a disproportionate assets case.

The under scanner MLA was arrested under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 469, 471, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66C/66D of IT Act. (ANI)

