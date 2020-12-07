New Delhi, December 7: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday announced to postpone Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination paper-1 to December 13. The exam was scheduled to be held tomorrow i.e. December 8. According to the ICAI, the exam was postponed due to "unavoidable circumstances". Odisha Decides Against Holding UG, PG Exams Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says 'Can't Conduct Examination Based on Online Teaching'.

"It is notified for general information that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination Paper-1, Principles and Practice of Accounting scheduled to be held on December 8 from 2 pm to 5 pm stands rescheduled. The aforementioned examination shall now be held on December 13 at the same venue(s) and timings," the ICAI said. ICAI CA November 2020 Exam Update: Intermediate And IPC Examination in Tamil Nadu And Puducherry Postponed Due to Cyclone Nivar.

"However, it is clarified that the schedule for examination notified vide Notification No 13-CA (Exam)/N/2020 dated 21st August 2020 shall remain unchanged," it added. Here it may be noted that farmers have called for a nationwide shutdown or Bharat bandh tomorrow i.e. December 8. The nationwide strike will be observed from 11 am to 3 pm.

